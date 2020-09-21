Mondaire Jones Wins Suit to Stop Post Office from delaying election mail.

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2020. From the Mondaire Jones for Congress Campaign. September 21, 2020:

Today, Mondaire Jones, announced he had won his suit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alongside 15 other plaintiffs, against President Donald Trump and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to stop interfering in the November General Election through sabotaging the United States Postal Service.



“The stakes of this November’s election are too high to watch from the sidelines. Now more than ever, our democracy is on the line, our rights are on the line, and the fate of this nation is on the line,” said Jones. “In the midst of a global pandemic requiring more Americans to vote by mail than ever before, we are simply asking for a free and fair election. I’m grateful to the District Court for affirming our right to one.”



In response to Jones’ suit, the District Court ordered the USPS to take the following national action: (1) to treat all election mail as Priority and First-Class; (2) to pre-approve all overtime pay between October 26 and November 6, 2020; (3) to submit a list of steps necessary to restore First-Class Mail and Marketing Mail on-time delivery scores to their highest levels; and (4) to allow late and extra trips to facilitate the prompt delivery of election mail. The Court also ordered the USPS to file weekly reports to keep the public apprised of its progress in meeting these goals.



The suit was filed on August 17th, 2020 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York by the law firm Cohen & Green and the Law Office of Ali Najmi, on behalf of Jones, State Senator Alessandra Biaggi, and 14 other plaintiffs:

Democratic nominee for State Assembly in the 93rd District Chris Burdick, Democratic nominee for State Assembly in the 94th District Stephanie Keegan, Candidate for New York City Council Seth Rosen, Collegeville Borough Councillor Shannon Spencer, and voters Kathy Rothschild, Diana M. Woody, Perry Sainati, Robert Golub, Mary Winton Green, Marsie Wallach, Matthew Wallach, Mac Wallach, Carol Sussman, Rebecca Rieckhoff.



“The Court’s directive to ensure election mail is treated with the highest priority, and to ensure adequate and timely approval of overtime, is critical to protect our right to vote,” said Ali Najmi, attorney for Plaintiffs. “This national injunction will ensure the integrity of the election.”