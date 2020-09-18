Women’s Bar Association of the State of New York Honors RGB’S LEGACY by Advancing Her Values

The Women’s Bar Association of the State of New York (WBASNY) is devasted by the news of the passing of the Hon. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87.

But we are not defeated. The news about our Esteemed Supreme Court Justice and Beloved Champion of Women’s Rights and Equality and Justice for All comes at the most difficult and inopportune time.



We are already engaged in a collective struggle to process the pandemic, natural disasters, civil unrest, and political uncertainty. This blow hurts – profoundly.



Chief Justice John Roberts struck the proper tone in his official statement on behalf the U.S. Supreme Court:



“Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature. . . . Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”



That is exactly how WBASNY will remember Justice Ginsburg – aka the “Notorious RBG.”



We will remember her in our continued tireless efforts to fight for equal rights for all.



We will remember her in our continued resolve to defend and demand justice for all.



We will remember her in our continued firm and fearless stance in the face of any and all efforts to roll back women’s hard-won rights and political gains.



We will remember Justice Ginsburg as we champion the causes she championed – in the courtroom, in the workplace, and at the polls. Rest in Progress, Justice Ginsburg – and thank you for showing us the way.