League of Women Voters Schedules October 13 Forum for 5-candidate Lowey Congressional Seat. District Attorney Forum Cancelled Due to Republican Candidate Not Responding.

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2020. From the League of Women Voters. September 19, 2020:

The League of Women Voters announced Friday that it will sponsor a virtual Candidates Forum for candidates in the U.S House of Representatives NY CD 17 election. There are five candidates in the race, Joshua Eisen (ECL), Yehudis Gottesfeld (C), Mondaire Jones (D; WF), Maureen McArdle-Schulman (R), and Michael Parietti (SAM).

In another announcement Friday, the League said it was cancelling the virtual forum for the Westchester District Attorney election because one of the candidates, Bruce Bendish did not respond to the League invitation.



The virtual Forum will be held Tuesday October 13, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The League will use the cloud-based video conferencing application Zoom, and participants will join from their chosen remote locations.

The Forum will also be live-streamed via Facebook and be available for subsequent viewing through Election Day Tuesday November 3. Questions will be solicited from the public.

The New York 17th Congressional District covers parts of central and northwestern Westchester county, and part of Rockland county. The district is currently represented by Nita Lowey, who is retiring at the end of her term.

League of Women Voters of White Plains president and member of the Westchester LWV executive committee, Stephen Cohen, said, “this Candidates Forum is an important opportunity for residents of the 17th Congressional District to hear where candidates stand on important issues in a calm, respectful, nonpartisan environment that encourages civil discourse. The Forums have even greater importance today when candidates’ options for making themselves known to their constituents is greatly curtailed. We are pleased that all candidates in the race will be participating.”

This Candidates Forum is being presented by the League of Women Voters of Westchester in conjunction with the local Leagues of New Castle, Northeast Westchester, and White Plains, and the League of Women Voters of Rockland County.

