2 WEEKS AFTER “BIG STORM:” 180 BEDFORD RESIDENTS LACK CABLE, PHONE OR INTERNET COMMUNICATONS.

WPCNR MEDIA MERRY-GO-ROUND. From Bedford Town Supervisor Chris Burdick. 5:30 PM August 18, 2020:

Two weeks after the storm many residents still are plagued with telecommunication outages, broken promises of restoration and insufficient interest or resources on the part of Altice (Optimum’s parent) and Verizon.

Setting aside the abysmal lack of preparation for the storm, there is the persistent lack of recovery. Rapid recovery should be the standard. At this point any recovery seems elusive.

As of this writing, we estimate that 103 Optimum customers and 77 Verizon customers still lack one or more services to which they subscribe (based on the list we compiled from residents reporting to us).

What we’re doing is persistently staying after Optimum and Verizon until every customer’s service has been restored. We are doing this by staying in touch with those without service (and we ask that you please stay in touch with us, including to let us know that your service has been restored – so we can update our records);

Pressing Optimum and Verizon multiple times each day (including weekends) to report on crews dispatched and their status; and providing accounts of failures to State Senator Shelley Mayer and other legislators so they can press Optimum and Verizon in hearings which they’ve called. Kevin Lynch on my staff and I are taking over from Tim Parker, so please e-mail us at supervisor@bedfordny.gov and klpapk@gmail.com

