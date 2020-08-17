WPCNR CORONAVIRUS 6 MONTH UPDATE. (ADDITIONAL LOCAL INFO ADDED 2:50 PM EDT ) August 17, 2020:

Governor Cuomo stressed today New York is opening schools but that is “how” schools reopen that must be addressed with parents and teachers. Without their cooperation and buying into to school district plans, if they keep children home and teachers are not confident of their safety and stay home “you have no schools,” the governor said.

Here is a clip from the governor’s statements today about the school reopenings:

GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO NEWS CONFERENCE THIS MORNING ON THE SCHOOLS

He outlined how gyms can reopen. He sharply criticized cities and towns across the state for not enforcing restaurant and bar rules stating 66 violations were issued across the state.

MICHELLE SCHOENFELD of the White Plains City School District told WPCNR the White Plains has already had the first of three such meetings last Friday and plans on two more.

The second such forum is tomorrow Tuesday with links and time to come. She said the third and final will take place Friday. (Time and link to come). The district calls these meetings “Virtual Community Forums on Zoom.”

He reported yesterday the state infection rate dropped to to point 7 %, the lowest it has been since the covid epidemic began in the state. “New Yorkers did what couldn’t be done.”



