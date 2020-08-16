Father of Mark Zuckerberg and Randi Zuckerburg Addresses Greenburgh Summer Interns

WPCNR MEDIA GO-ROUND. From Paul Feiner, Town Supervisor of Greenburgh NY, USA:

Dr. Ed Zuckerberg, father of Facebook’s Mark and Randi Zuckerberg, sister of Mark speak to Greenburgh Summer student interns

Randi: “Be nice to your brother-you never know if he’ll become a billionaire and hire you.”

Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, grew up in the village of Dobbs Ferry (part of Greenburgh). His father, Dr. Ed Zuckerberg was a well respected Dentist in the community. His sister, Randi, was asked by her brother to serve as DIrector of Market Development and spokesperson for Facebook during Facebook’s early years. Ed Zuckerberg and his daughter, Randi, spent almost an hour and forty minutes this past week talking with Greenburgh summer interns.

Dr. Zuckerberg spends the initial portion of the discussion talking about how his children his grew up with technology and were exposed to computers early on. Dr. Zuckerberg’s fascination with technology and computers probably enriched Mark’s interest in computers, programming, messaging. Some call Dr. Zuckerberg “the father of Facebook.”

Randi Zuckerberg talks to the student interns about being the sister of the founder of Facebook. “Be nice to your brother. You never know if he’ll become a billionaire and hire you.” Randi talks about her career in marketing, Broadway- performer and producer (she won a Tony award for producing Hadestown) and also invited Greenburgh students to apply for an exciting opportunity with the Zuckerberg Institute.

The Zuckerberg Institute mentors high school students with exciting visions, helps them become innovators who are ready to change the world. The program teaches students secrets and concepts that have helped entrepreneurs build billion dollar corporations and global initiatives. Town Clerk Judith Beville and I will be speaking with the leadership of the Zuckerberg Institute this week and look forward to partnering with them–providing Greenburgh youth with the chance to become great successes in life.

The 2020 Greenburgh summer internship program is a program organized by Town Clerk Judith Beville, Town Attorney Tim Lewis, Commissioner of Planning Garrett Duquesne and myself. Other nationally known speakers this summer included Hillary Clinton, former United States Secretary of State, First Lady and Senator and David Kaplan, previously with Newsweek and author of NY Times Best Seller: “The Most Dangerous Branch: Inside the Supreme Court’s Assault on the Constitution” and Barrett Seaman, former TIME Magazine Correspondent and White House Correspondent. Mr. Seaman is currently with the Hudson Independent. Other officials and community leaders also spoke to the students. The students produced a number of public service announcements during the summer dealing the pedestrian safety, racism, COVID/need to wear masks, the need to participate in the census and much more.

The link to the interview is;

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor