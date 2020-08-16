WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From ABC NEWS. August 16, 2020:

In an interview with ABC News and testimony before congress, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that taking positions over coronavirus preventive messages was the most serious threat to public health he has ever seen. In an story in the Huffington Post at

https://www.aol.com/article/news/2020/08/15/covid-19-has-taken-a-political-tone-like-nothing-ive-ever-seen-warns-anthony-fauci/24591051/

Dr. Fauci warned allowing opening of bars in the hot spot states around the country and said leaders should not reopen schools.

He said he was astounded at he and his family receiving death threats over the issue.