BOYKIN PROVIDES ALTICE INFO

In a series of phone calls with county and municipal officials, Altice is committed to providing trouble shooting tips for customers on service restoration, information about how to contact the company to report service issues, and information about requesting credits for outages.

Below is the information we have received from the company:

Service Restoration: Trouble Shooting Tips

Once power has been restored to your home, your Optimum services should be back up and running. If you experienced a loss of power, it is best to restart your equipment using the following steps:

Unplug your equipment from its power source.

Wait 30 seconds.

Plug your equipment back into the power source.

If your service does not return after restarting, it is possible that:

The power that feeds the network in your area comes from a different commercial power source than the power that feeds your home or business location or there is another issue relating to network power that needs to be addressed. Altice is coordinating with the electric companies to identify these issues and ensure prioritization of repair or restoration.

There is damage to the Optimum network, like a downed utility pole or wire break, and crews are working to rectify this type of damage to restore service.

Customers can check on service status online by doing the following:

Go to optimum.net/support/outage and sign in with Optimum ID and password. Next, under Support, located in the upper right corner, click “Service status”

Report Service Issues:

If you are experiencing a service issue, the company has four channels for you to advise them of your issue. Contacting Optimum via any of these channels will result in a trouble ticket being created that will direct a repair team to assess and address the issue:

Visit optimum.net/support/outage

Message Optimum at optimum.net/chat

Send Tweet to @Optimumhelp

Call (866) 950-3278

Request a Credit:

Customers may submit a request for a credit by completing the information at optimum.net/support/request-a-credit

