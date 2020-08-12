Westchester County Working Group on School Reopening Guidelines Report

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From Benjamin Boykin, Chair of the Westchestery County Board of Legislators, August 12, 2020:

The Westchester County Department of Health (WCDOH) has released a COVID-19 FAQ for Schools Pre-K-12th Grade covering everything from when and how to report positive COVID-19 cases to WCDOH; quarantining and isolation guidelines; information about contract tracing and the various types of COVID-19 testing; household contacts and more, including links to further resources.

The detailed, seven-page document we hope will be extremely valuable to parents, teachers, and school personnel as school consider when and how to reopen this fall.

Co-chairs of the county’s working group on school reopening, Deputy Commissioner of Community Mental Health Joe Glazer and White Plains Schools Superintendent Joseph Ricca, discussed the document and school reopening plans on Tuesday, August 11, at a meeting of the Board of Legislators’ Environment and Health Committee.

The report is available on the Department of Health’s website at: https://health.westchestergov.com/images/stories/PDF/faqschoolreopening082020.pdf

