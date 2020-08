Isaias coastal flooding in Mrytle Beach, South Carolina Last night. A car plows through flooded standing water. Avoid hitting standing water at high speed.



The hurricane from space lashing the South Carolina North Carolinas last night.

Isiah Tropical storm conditions likely in White Plains and Westchester County today. . Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be heavy at times. High 77F. SE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. WPCNR advises stowing lawn deck and balcony furniture in expectation of wind gusts towards evening.