New 296 Apartments to be Proposed for North White Plains Metro North Station

WPCNR REALTY REPORT. August 3, 2020:

The Westchester Business Journal in an article by reporter Peter Katz, announced this morning another proposed apartment project aimed for White Plains New York USA, joining a lineup of approximate 6 already approved but not built projects.

BRP Companies is about to submit a proposal for a 7 story 296 apartment complex to be built on a lot bordered by Haarlem Ave., Glenn St., and Holland Ave opposite the Metro North North White Plains Railroad Station The price of the property was shown as having been $10.5 million in county records.

Representatives of BRP plan to submit a site plan and begin construction in the spring of 2021.

The site was acquired for the price of $10.5 Million according to County records, the Business Journal said. The property was marketed by CB Richard Ellis.

BRP has 16 completed residential projects in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Philadelphia, West Baltimore and Newark in the Business Journal profile of the company, and is involved in 8 others, including two in New Rochelle.