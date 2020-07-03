CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF LEGISLATORS BENJAMIN BOYKIN ESTABLISHES ELECTION TASK FORCE TO INVESTIGATE BOARD OF ELECTIONS JUNE 23 PRIMARY FIASCO. Public Meeting, July 8. REPORT BY AUGUST 7

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2020. By Benjamin Boykin, Chairman of the Westchester County Board of Legislators. July 3, 2020:



I have established a new Election Information Gathering Task Force. The Task Force will obtain public input about the June 23 Primary Election and about pro-active steps that can be taken for the November 3 General Election. It will provide a report to the Board of Legislators by August 7, 2020.



The Task Force will hold a public input session on Wednesday, July 8 at 7 p.m.



In order to ensure public health safety, the session will be conducted remotely, rather than in-person, pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.1 as extended.



The public will have multiple ways to participate:

Online: To register to speak via the Board’s Webex online teleconferencing system, please click this link: https://westchestergov.webex.com/westchestergov/onstage/g.php?MTID=e544cf7dd60ae8922a643c64a2ea73444. Speakers will be called in the order of registration.



By Telephone: Participants who wish to speak by phone should register by 3 p.m. July 8. To register, members of the public may call (914) 995-2800. Please leave a name and a callback number where we can reach you when the comment session begins.



In writing: Comments can be submitted in writing by emailing BOLPublicComments@westchesterlegislators.com or mailing them to the Clerk of the Board of Legislators, 148 Martine Ave., 8th Floor, White Plains, NY 1060. Written comments must be received by 5 p.m. on July 15, 2020.

Speakers shall be limited to three (3) minutes.

The session will be streamed live and archived on the Board’s website, http://www.westchesterlegislators.com



The Board of Legislators members of the Task Force are:

Vice Chairwoman Alfreda Williams

Majority Leader MaryJane Shimsky

Legislator Catherine Borgia, Chairwoman of the Budget & Appropriations Committee, Task Force Co-Chair

Legislator Vedat Gashi, Chairman of the Public Works & Transportation Committee, Task Force Co-Chair

