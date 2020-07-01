Governor Holds Back Indoor Dining Go-Ahead in NYC Due to non-compliance issues

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. JULY 1, 2020:

New York City is expected to enter Phase 3 of reopening on Monday, July 6, but due to concerns about the risk of spreading the virus, indoor dining in NYC will be postponed.

As we see states across the country that have opted to reopen indoor dining experience upticks in the infection rate, we want to make sure the same thing doesn’t happen in New York. And at this point, we can’t rely on citizen compliance or local enforcement alone to manage the risk.

The safest option is to postpone indoor dining in NYC. We need to continue to reopen based on facts and data—and we will be diligent and cautious. We will not risk the enormous progress New York has made.

Here’s what else you need to know tonight:

1. New York State will expand its testing criteria to all New Yorkers statewide. New York conducts more tests per capita than any big country in the world and we now have the capacity to expand the testing criteria. Any New Yorker can go to any of the State’s 750+ testing sites and get a test at no cost.

2. New York State will create an enforcement effort to supplement local enforcement of COVID-19 guidance and restrictions. It’s important that local governments enforce compliance of the safety protocols in place. If citizens slip and local governments don’t comply, we’ll find ourselves back on the mountain and we want to avoid that.

3. Six major retailers are requiring customers to wear face coverings while shopping at their stores nationwide. The retailers are: Costco, C-Town, Gristedes and D’Agostino, Stop & Shop and Whole Foods.

4. The number of total COVID hospitalizations continues to drop. Total hospitalizations fell to 879, from 891 the day before. Sadly we lost 11 New Yorkers to the virus yesterday.

5. Yesterday, the State conducted 56,710 tests. Only 625 tests, or 1.1%, were positive.

Ever Upward, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo