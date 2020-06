WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. June 28, 2020:

In the New York Times Sunday Revuew section, White Plains City School District ran an add seeking candidates for a new White Plains High School Principal or “Interim” Principal.

Ellen Doherty has been Principal since 2012, when she became WPHS Principal after leaving the Principal position of John Jay High School in the Katonah Lewisboro School District.