POOL PROTOCOLS FROM BENJAMIN BOYKIN

Two Westchester County Pools are officially open for the summer season. Saxon Woods Pool in White Plains and Sprain Ridge Pool in Yonkers are now open daily to Westchester County residents.

Tibbets Brook Pool and Wilson Woods Pool will open Friday, July 3.

Session One, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Session Two, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Session One wristbands go on sale 9 a.m. until sold out at locations. Session Two wristbands go on sale only when Session One is sold out.

Any Session Two wristbands remaining will go on sale again at 2 p.m.

All tickets sold at the pool day of visit only. Admission – $4 adults and children; free for children under 5 but counted as part of maximum occupancy.

No issuance of seasonal Swim Passes. No refunds or rainchecks.

Pools and Parks – Open to Westchester Residents only. Visitors will be required to verify their residency with their Westchester County Park Pass or driver’s license with a Westchester address.

Pools (Swimmer Capacity Limited)– 50% capacity for sunning and swimming.

Food Concessions – Open under New York State social distancing protocols.

Bathrooms – Open

Showers – Closed

Swimming Features Closed – Saxon Woods Aqua Playground; Sprain Ridge Aqua Splash Pad; Wilson Woods No Waves, Aqua Playground, Splash Pad, Slides;

Tibbetts Brook No Tubes, Aqua Playground, Basketball Court, Slides. Social Distancing –

Visitors must wear a mask if they cannot social distance within six feet.

Small families in specific sand areas do not have to wear mask when sitting. Mask not required in the water.

Disinfection – areas disinfected throughout the session and then again from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. between sessions.

Playland Pool – Closed for the season. For more information, visit the Westchester County Parks Department website.