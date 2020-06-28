Cuomo The Sunday Coronavirus Report

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT, From the Governor’s Office; JUNE 28, 2020:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced New York State’s lowest death toll and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Yesterday, there were five deaths and 869 hospitalizations in New York State. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“As states across the country struggle with new outbreaks related to reopening, New York’s numbers continue to go down to record lows,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our progress is a direct result of New Yorkers’ discipline and hard work and an incremental, data-driven reopening. Yesterday, as our hospitalizations dropped below 900, New York had its lowest single-day death toll since March 15th. While today’s numbers are very encouraging, New Yorkers must remain vigilant or the numbers will shoot right back up. Be smart, wear a mask, stay New York Tough!”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 869 (-39)

– 869 (-39) Patients Newly Admitted – 54 (-24)

– 54 (-24) Hospital Counties – 30

– 30 Number ICU – 229 (-1)

– 229 (-1) Number ICU that are intubated – 145 (+1)

– 145 (+1) Total Discharges – 70,369 (+133)

– 70,369 (+133) Deaths – 5

– 5 Total Deaths – 24,835

Of the 61,906 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 616, or 0.99 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY New York City 1.40% 1.00% 1.10% Capital Region 0.90% 0.80% 0.70% Central New York 1.40% 0.50% 1.20% Finger Lakes 1.60% 1.30% 0.70% Long Island 1.10% 0.90% 0.80% Hudson Valley 1.20% 1.00% 1.00% Mohawk Valley 2.00% 2.40% 2.30% North Country 0.20% 0.20% 0.30% Southern Tier 1.20% 0.30% 0.30% Western New York 1.40% 0.90% 0.80%

The Governor also confirmed 616 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 392,539 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 392,539 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows: