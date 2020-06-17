17% of WHITE PLAINS 33,000 VOTERS WITH AN OPPORTUNITY TO VOTE EXCLUSIVELY BY ABSENTEE BALLOT ) PASS SCHOOL BUDGET BY 4 to 1 MARGIN

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. By John F. Bailey. June 17, 2020:

This year’s School Budget for 2020-21 was put before all 33,000 White Plains registered voters.

Governor Andrew Cuomo to protect against a Covid-19 spread, sent absentee ballots so the voters did not have to vote in person at the polls as scheduled May 10.

Voting was moved to June 10 by absentee ballot with Tuesday June 16 the last day for absentee ballots to arrive.

Last night the absentee ballots were counted.

All 33,000 White Plains voters had to do was mark a ballot and drop it in the mail to vote, or return it to Education House.

17% did that.

The budget was approved by 84% of the voters, 4,721 to 926.

White Plains Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca issued this statement last night on the vote:

Dr. Joseph Ricca on a pre-budget vote appearance on WPTV’S People to Be Heard.



On behalf of the White Plains CSD Board of Education, we would like to take a moment to thank you for all of your help and support throughout the budget planning and presentation processes. The White Plains CSD 2020-2021 Budget was passed with a total vote count of 4,721 Yes and 926 No (unofficial count). The question regarding the use of Capital Reserve passed with a vote count of 4,863 Yes and 748 No. Thank you!

Mrs. Rosemarie Eller and Dr. Randy Stein were reelected to the Board of Education. Congratulations to all!

This election process was the first of its kind in our history and it was a challenging scenario. Special thanks to Mrs. Schoenfeld, Mrs. Geiger and the Election Inspectors.

We are very thankful to all that took the time to attend meetings; share information; participate in focus group meetings; and organize virtual community gatherings. It is because of you, and the support of our community, that we are able to move forward with support for our outstanding student programming! We are thrilled and we are grateful.

Thank you for your support and congratulations! #WPProud

The results of the June 16 Budget Vote and Election is as follows (as reported unofficially by the White Plains City School District Tuesday evening:

Budget: Yes 4,721

No 926

Proposition: Yes 4,863

No 748

Candidates: (2 seats, incumbents running unopposed)

Rosemarie Eller 4,948

Randy Stein 4,772

These are unofficial totals, to be confirmed tomorrow, 6/17.

The vote is an overwhelming vote of confidence in the school district by those who paid attention to the absentee ballots and put them in the mail,

It eliminates forever what this reporter has long thought that the school budget and Board of Education election should be held in November with regular elections where there is greater turnout.