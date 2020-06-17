DMV INSTITUTES “RESERVATIONS” ONLY POLICY TO MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING

WPCNR BUMPER TO BUMPER. From the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles. June 17, 2020:

To keep you and our staff safe and healthy, the DMV is changing the way we do business.

When we resume in-person service, you will need a reservation to visit our offices. Our new reservation only policy will help us maintain social distancing while still providing the services you need, and it will be more convenient for you.

Reservations will only be offered once regions enter Phase 3 of the New York Forward reopening plan and will be available for limited transactions that cannot be done online or by mail or drop box. When your region enters Phase 3, you will be able to make a reservation at dmv.ny.gov/reservation.

We are currently accepting the following transactions by mail or drop box:

• Registrations and license plate transfers

• License plate surrenders

• Sales tax only transactions

• License and registration renewals (also available online)

• Replacement of lost documents (also available online)

• Address change (also available online)

You can find more information about mailing in or dropping off a transaction and a list of offices on the DMV website. See a list of transactions that can be completed online

We thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

