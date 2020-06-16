WP OFFERS DAY CAMP JULY 20 — AUGUST 14. REGISTER BY FRIDAY ,JUNE 19–Mayor’s Coronavirus Update

The most recent data provided by the county today indicates the cumulative number of people who have tested positive in White Plains since testing began is 1,793.The county estimates the number of active cases in White Plains to be 51. Hospitalizations continue to drop in the county. As of Saturday they stood at 122, down from 180 a week before and 253 two weeks ago.

The data continue to be positive but it is essential that people remember to wear their masks inside public establishments and when they are likely to be within 6 feet of others when outside. Recent studies have shown that the wearing of masks is effective in reducing the spread of the virus and may prove vital in preventing a second wave of illness. Please continue to wear your masks; it’s a sign of respect for others. Remember: I wear my mask to protect you, and you wear your mask to protect me.

The Westchester County Bee-Line bus system has resumed Full Service as of today.

The Recreation & Parks Department will be offering a Day Play Program this summer in place of its traditional day camp. This 4-week program will be offered July 20 through August 14 and is geared toward children entering Kindergarten through 5th grade. For more information, go to the City website, cityofwhiteplains.com.

Tickets for the second half of our drive-in movie series will be available starting June 17th. The schedule is: Saturday, June 27th – Toy Story 4 at White Plains High School and Friday, July 3rd – Captain America: The First Avenger at the Waller Ave parking lot in the downtown. For tickets go to: wpbid.com/drivein.

Westchester County government, in conjunction with the Westchester Medical Center is offering COVID-19 antibody testing at the Westchester County Center. If you are interested call 914-326-2060 to schedule an appointment.