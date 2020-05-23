ZOOM HEARING ON WHITE PLAINS SCHOOL BUDGET

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From White Plains City School District. May 23, 2020:

The White Plains Board of Education will conduct a public hearing on the 2020-2021 School District Budget at a Special Meeting on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 7 P.M The meeting will be videoconferenced as per the Governor’s Executive Order 202.4, COVID-19. Zoom Link:

https://zoom.us/j/95032893523?pwd=VEpBbThRWTBCRnJEZEJkK0Z1TjFIdz09

Teacher appointments to tenure will also be on the agenda that evening.

The public vote on the budget and the election of Board Members will take place on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, by absentee ballot only. Ballots will be sent to all qualified voters who are registered to vote. Ballots must be returned to the District Clerk by 5 P.M. on June 9th.

Two Board seats will be up for election, each for a three-year term of office, beginning July 1,

2020. Incumbents Rosemarie Eller and Randy Stein are running unopposed. In addition to the budget, the ballot includes a proposition on the use of funds from the Capital Reserves.

Information on the election and budget is available on the district’s website:

www.whiteplainspublicschools.org or call 422-2000.