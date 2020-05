NEW YORK TALENT PRESENTS: “WEAR A MASK”

WEAR A MASK–An entry in the New York State Wear A Mask Public Service Spot Contest. 92,000 votes have been cast in 3 Days. This Spot “NEW YORK TOUGH” was telecast on the Governor’s Daily Coronavirus Briefing Friday.

“Wear a Mask. Do your part. Save a Life. It May be your own.”