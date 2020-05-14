Mayor Roach Coronavirus UPdate:

New York State now has over 340,661 positive cases. The total number tested in Westchester is 115,572; the number of people who have tested positive in the county is 31,611. The county currently estimates the number of active cases in the county to be 2,985. There are currently 498 Westchester Residents hospitalized in Westchester County. The cumulative number of positive cases in White Plains is 1671 with 147 of those estimated to be active- 4 of which are new cases today (Wednesday).



Today it was announced that on Friday 4 of the 10 New York State economic development regions will be permitted to enter phase 1 of reopening. The regions impacted are North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley. We are in the Mid Hudson region which is currently meeting 5 of the 7 metrics required to begin the reopening process. The two metrics we are not meeting are moving in the right direction.



As a reminder, individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 which include fever, cough and congestion can walk in to be tested at White Plains Hospital Emergency Department. Testing is also available at urgent care facilities such as City MD at the corner of Maple and Mamaroneck and Forme on Broadway near Main St. or contact your health care provider.



There will be food distributions in White Plains on Friday, one at George Washington Elementary School from 11am until noon,sponsored by the GWPTA, and two city run distributions at Delfino Park and Battle Hill Firehouse both at 2pm. If you are in need of food assistance please email feedingwp@whiteplainsny.gov. If you are in need of a mask please email maskwp@whiteplainsny.gov. If you would like to help please email volunteer@whiteplainsny.gov. Our next call will be Friday until then..



Remember we are standing together by staying apart!