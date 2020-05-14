CAR BREAK-INS RATTLE BATTLE HILL WESNESDAY NIGHT

WPCNR POLICE GAZETTE. From a White Plains CitizeNetReporter. May 14, 2020:

A resident of Battle Hill informs WPCNR that

“Battle Hill was hit hard last night 5-13-20. Larcenies from UNLOCKED vehicles. Many neighbors have (surveillance) cameras so that is helping police. Please lock your car doors at night! Police are asking if you were targeted last night please call 4226111 non-emergency WPPD.”

WPCNR is awaiting details from the White Plains Police.

The White Plains Police have this observation on their website:

There have been recent car larcenies from unlocked vehicles in private driveways within our city and our neighboring jurisdictions. This has become not only a local crime issue, but one that extends throughout the country.

The White Plains Police actively seek to detect, deter and arrest persons involved in these crimes. For all the police effort, the single most effective way to not become a victim of this crime is to lock all the doors of your vehicles. It is as simple as that.

Please help the Police Department fight crime. – Lock your cars and do your honest best to safeguard all of your belongings in and around your residence.