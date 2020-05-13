NY AND NJ GOVERNORS TO WASHINGTON, D.C.: THIS IS NOT A RED STATE BLUE STATE CRISIS: MAKE STATES WHOLE NOW. GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION RENEWS PLEA FOR $500 BILLION

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From NY Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and NJ Governor Larry Hogan. May 13, 2020:

National Governors Association Chair Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and NGA Vice Chair New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo issued the following statement:

“As Congress reconvenes, delivering urgent state fiscal relief must be a top priority. Each day that Congress fails to act, states are being forced to make cuts that will devastate the essential services the American people rely on and destroy the economic recovery before it even gets off the ground.

“With widespread bipartisan agreement on the need for this assistance, we cannot afford a partisan process that turns this urgent relief into another political football. This is not a red state and blue state crisis. This is a red white and blue pandemic. The coronavirus is apolitical. It does not attack Democrats or Republicans. It attacks Americans.

“The nation’s governors are counting on our leaders in Washington to come together, put partisanship aside, and to get this done for the American people. This is why the National Governors Association continues to call for the passage of critical priorities that will help states and territories lead us through this pandemic response and get America moving again: $500 billion in fiscal support for state budgetary shortfalls resulting from the pandemic, enhanced FMAP funding to provide healthcare to our most vulnerable, and 100 percent federal cost share for FEMA response and recovery efforts.”