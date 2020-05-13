GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO BRINGS MORE FOCUS ON THE INFLAMED BLOOD VESSEL DISEASE BEING INVESTIGATED BY STATE. HE SPEAKS OF NEW INFORMATION ON THE 102 CASES OF INFECTED CHILDREN THE STATE KNOWS ABOUT.

WPCNR WEDNESDAY GOVERNOR ANDREW M. CUOMO CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING. By John F. Bailey:

Governor Andrew Cuomo reported Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker briefed Health Commissioners across the country Tuesday night on what New York State has found out about the Inflamed Blood Vessel disease that the state has discovered in 102 children of ages 1 to 18.

Dr. Zucker will also go online in a webinar with healthcare providers to discuss the disease tomorrow.

The Governor said in the video that 60% of the 102 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and 40% for the COVID anti bodies, and 14% of the 60% were positive for both covid-19 and the antibodies.

Of the 60%, 71% were admitted to ICUs. 19% were put on ventilators, and 43% were still hospitalized as of yesterday, demonstrating the serious nature of how this derivation from coronavirus has been affecting young persons, all of whom have tested positive for the corona virus, and some of whom have been found to have antibodies. As I understand the meaning of this is that the antibodies may or may not make corona virus positive children (who did not contract the COVID virus) immune to getting the new condition , the inflammation of the blood vessels condition.

There is no indication of how many children across the state have tested positive for coronavirus in various locations, though infection rate of children was estimated at 1% on testing results.

The Governor reported 14 other states: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington and Washington, D.C. have reported cases of this new affliction. The Inflammation of Blood Vessels condition has been reported in Spain, France, England, Italy and Switzerland. The Governor said the Department of Health is discussing the new condition with these countries.

The governor said in the video sequence at the top of this page that the new infection may be being contracted by children as a side effect of being corona positive, but not actually coming down with coronavirus (within two weeks or at all). The upshot is that the Governor has directed hospitals to test all children with these systems for corona virus positive condition.

He is having hospitals identify previous corona virus positive children who have not gotten the corona virus (but may get the new infection 5 to 6 weeks after quarantined), to screen for the blood vessel affliction that has infected children of all ages and ethnicity in the first 102 reported cases of the new threat.

The Governor said it was important for parents to have any child exposed to a COVID-19 positive patient, relative or friend to be tested for the corona virus., if they are seeing any of the symptoms the governor goes over in the video, to see a physician as soon as possible.

New York continues steady on the numbers of new cases and hospitalizations.

The Governor said the new cases of hospitalizations were “a little bit up” but not so much that they broke the average rate of new infection streak of lowering new cases.

The Governor stated there were 166 deaths from the Coronavirus Tuesday, 122 in hospitals, 44 in Nursing Homes.

He announced 12 new counties hospitals were cleared to begin scheduling elective surgery again.

The Governor said antibody testing of all essential workers had been completed and all transit, police/fire, EMS, medial personnel, and Department of Corrections employees had been tested and all corona virus cases were virtually half the infection rate of the general public. Again, the governor held up a mask, and said “PPE’s work.”

He announced the North Country Region was opening up..

In discussing his call for government reimbursement to states, he noted that Representative Nita Lowey had introduced a bill to repeat the State & Local Tax law point out how much revenue New York and Massachusetts had lost in revenues by this legislation enacted by the Trump Administration.

In the “Q. & A” with reporters from the North County region at Jefferson College, the governor said he could not put a handle on how many employees would be cut from the prisons, until he saw the Washington “in process” relief bill.