WPCNR GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO MOTHER’S DAY BRIEFING. By John F. Bailey. May 10, 2020 UPDATED 3 PM WITH LATEST STATISTICS STATEWIDE (END OF ARTICLE):

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Mother’s Day Briefing this afternoon confirmed in the News Reporters’ “Q. & A.” that some upstate regions would be announced tomorrow as cleared to reopen May 15, the end of the NY Pause period.

He said he would have representatives of the counties being authorized to reopen at tomorrow’s briefing. In response to a “Q. & A,” reporter’s question about New York area, the Governor said, “if you take Westchester and Rockland out, downstate cannot open (New York city boroughs, Nassau, Suffolk ) and Dutchess County would not be included” ) due to not meeting the criteria as of today.

It was not clear whether Westchester & Rockland would be excluded or included from opening or not. The Governor answered the question shortly, there was no follow-up. As of Friday, Westchester’s hospitalization rate and total cases appeared above the threshold for reopening.

In the Briefing today, the Governor revealed there are now 85 cases of the new disease causing inflammation of blood vessels in children, now being investigated by the State Department of Health with 10 new cases of the new disease reported since yesterday. The Governor reported that another child has died, bring the number killed by the new affliction to 4.

In the “Q. & A.”, a reporter asked since there were so many symptoms would parents be confused: This is what Dr. Howard Zucker, Commissioner Zucker responded:

SYMPTOMS OF NEW COVID-19 LINKED DISEASE DR. ZUCKER IS TALKING ABOUT

The Governor announced new rules for nursing homes procedures going forward the most prominent being that hospitals would not be allowed to return a Covid-19 positive person to a nursing home that sent their patient to a hospital for other conditions, and was found in the hospital to be COVID-19. The state is now mandating nursing home workers have to be tested for the coronavirus twice a week.

The governor announced that any nursing home unable to care for a COVID-19 patient and continued to do so, would lose their license.

The Governor described in his briefing that nursing home deaths are a national issue, showing a chart of states already showing more nursing home deaths than New York. The governor said New York is 34th in the country in nursing home deaths due to COVID-19.

The governor said the press corps covering the nursing home situation of “collectively” misrepresenting the state nursing home rules the last three weeks, despite explicit explamations, and then not explaining the policy properly to the public (that if a nursing home is incapable of caring for a nursing home resident who has COVID-19, they are required by law to call the Health Department and the Department will find a COVID treatment facility. Reporters ask the same question about the nursing policy virtually every briefing.

In his briefing, the Governor announced that congress was reconvening to discuss more COVID aid to the states. He announced a new figure of the revenues and expenses the state has incurred over the last 3 weeks: $35 Billion. He stated congress cannot bail out corporate America again as the government did in 2008 when banks were made whole for their losses in a mortgage “scam.”

He also said, the corporations benefiting from government aid now for Covid losses, have been telling analysts that they are going to come back “leaner.” The Governor, rhetorically, asked “What does this mean? It means they are not going to rehire employees.” The Governor proposed that corporations who refuse to bring back their employees, should forfeit any aid they have received otherwise they are using the aid to build profit.

In the “Q & A.” no reporter asked about how corporations could rehire employees when their business demand has fallen dramatically. No reporter asked if there were any financial instruments the governor was considering to fund the state losses other than cutting Education, Health and Counties/Municipalities 20% across the board, if Washington aid was not forthcoming.

On the way out of the “Q. & A” a reporter shouted to Governor Cuomo on Mr. Cuomo’s way out, if he had been tested for COVID antibodies. The Governor said, he did not believe he had been exposed to COVID, so there was no reason for him to have antibodies.

The Governor also announced the new possible covid-19 effective drug Remdesivir would begin being administered to New York covid patients.

The Department of Health and Human Services has sent New York enough antiviral to treat 2,900 people at 15 hospitals and will send more doses in the coming weeks to treat 500 more patients, including children, at additional New York Hospitals.



Finally, the Governor confirmed 2,273 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 335,395 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 335,395 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows ( LOCAL COUNTIES ARE IN BOLD FACE TYPE: