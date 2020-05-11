FINGER LAKES, MOHAWK VALLEY, SOUTHERN TIER QUALIFY FOR REOPENING AFTER MAY 15. NORTH COUNTRY, CENTRAL NY VERY CLOSE

OPENING LEADERS IN ORANGE

THE LEADER BOARD: FINGER LAKES, MOHAWK VALLEY, SOUTHERN TIER CLEARED TO OPEN AFTER MAY 15.

MID-HUDSON (Westchester-Rockland Dutchess, ULSTER, NYC, LONG ISLAND FAIL ON INFECTION RATES_

OPENING STANDINGS

WPCNR GOVERNOR ANDREW M. CUOMO MONDAY CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING. By John F. Bailey May 11, 2020 updates in Boldface :

Governmor Andrew Cuomo announced three upstate regions (Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier) had met all 7 standards to qualify those regions to reopen after the NY Pause moratorium is lifted May 15.

The Governor named the North Country region and Central NY region as “very close” each of the two regions needing one more metric to meet to be able to open.

The Governor announced the members of the Regional Control Boards which would be responsible for monitoring the progress as the various counties in regions that chose to reopen, the members of whom would be responsible for monitoring the infection rates, and applying slowdown restrictions should the rate of new infections exceed one person infecting .9 of a person, or in the Control Board judgement infections were rising too fast.

The news release from the Governor’s Press Office elaborated:

“These regional control rooms will monitor the hospitalization rate, death rate, number of new hospitalizations, hospital bed capacity, ICU bed capacity, testing and contact tracing within its region during reopening and alert the state if the region’s metrics no longer meet the reopening guidelines and adjust the reopening plan for that region accordingly. Members of each regional control room are available here. “

Finger Lakes, Southern Tier & Mohawk Valley Regions Have Met the 7 Metrics Required to Begin Phase 1 of Reopening Plan, Which Includes Construction, Manufacturing, Retail for Curbside Pickup, & Agriculture, Forestry & Fishing. Certain Low-Risk Business and Recreational Activities –including Landscaping, Gardening, Tennis & Drive-In-Movie Theaters — Will Reopen Statewide on May 15th

With schools being closed for the rest of the academic year, a reporter in the “Q. & A.” asked how would day care be handled. Governor Cuomo said businesses opening would be responsible for providing day care for workers who needed it because they had children not going to school.

The Governor assured that a daily monitoring website would be on the governor’s website that would show daily figures on the 7 metrics regions on regions that chose to open, so citizens could track how the regions are doing. Regional Monitoring Dashboard — Available Here

A booklet called New York Forward describing the metrics and responsibilities the regions and businesses, organizations and citizens had to observe as Opening moved into phase 1 was introduced by the Government available on the Governor’s website. “NY Forward Reopening” Plan, Available Here

In the “Q. & A” the Governor announced the Covid-19 Inflamatory Blood Vessel disease count had risen to 93, as that NY Health Department investigation of that disease continues.

The Governor confirmed 1,660 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 337,055 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 337,055 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows (With local areas in boldface:)