“TRULY DISTURBING” NEW DISEASE ISSUE. NY INVESTIGATING. AFFECTS BLOOD VESSELS IN CHILDREN: INFANTS, ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CHILDREN.

GOVERNOR CUOMO ON NEW DISEASE ISSUE BEING RELATED CORONA VIRUS, UNDER INVESTIGATION, DESCRIBING WHAT IS GOING ON NOW.

WPCNR GOVERNOR ANDREW M. CUOMO SATURDAY CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING. By John F. Bailey May 9, 2020:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said the state is dealing with a new disease issue related to the coronavirus that has emerged in the last two weeks, which he said is “truly disturbing.” It is an illness not respiratory-related (like corona virus is), but instead, the Governor says the new contagion causes “inflammation of the blood vessels.” He said three young children have died from the disease and that it affects children: infants, elementary school age.

The state of New York is now learning all it can about this condition and has been asked to develop a report for the Center for Disease Control so other states can be aware of the symptoms of this new affliction on children. The state is also working with two genetics specialists to ascertain whether genetics is a factor in whether children can get the condition.

LOCATIONS OF 24 NEW TESTING CENTERS AT CHURCHES IN 5 BOROUGHS . ORANGE DONOTES MAY 12 TO 16 opening. Blues Open May 19-23. CONTACT YOUR PASTOR FOR INFORMATION.

The governor announced that in an effort to stop the continued new infections in minority communities in the Bronx and Brooklyn, Northwell Health will establish 22 testing centers in churches with ministers of those churches encouraging members to come in and be tested. The Governor said the testing centers should be available by May 20.

If you are tested positive for covid-19, you are quarantined so you do not spread the virus, which would avoid you giving the virus to other persons who do not have the virus, thus lowering the new hospitalization and spread of the disease in the city.

The governor said antibody tests of 15,000 transit workers had been performed, and 14% had coronavirus antibodies, meaning they had corona virus and fought it off. This compares with 14% of Healthcare Workers being infected; 12.2% NYPD personnel, and 17.1% of Firefighters and EMS. All four essential worker personnel groups all have lower infection rates than the general population (19.9%). It proves, the Governor said, that masks work.

In the “Q. & A” sesson, the Governor said New York is in agreement that Connecticut could open restaurants along the Connecticut shore, saying he was “We just want to know what they are doing, before they do it. We talk about everything.”

The Governor said he told Governor Lamont of Connecticut to explect the pent-up demand that could be heading Connecticut way when Connecticut close-in-to-New York restaurants open.

The Governor said 2,000 homeless persons were removed from the subways when overnight cleaning of the subways began. He stated that the subways are now cleaner than they have been in decades.

He reported, that the new unexpected disease being investigated as Covid-related, new hospitalizations (572) had dropped to the lowest since the first day hospitalizations. Deaths Friday were 226 (173 in hospitals and 53 in nursing homes).The curve continues to flatten.

Reporters asked no questions on the new disease that just was announced yesterday, or how any NY Reopening might be affected by it.