NY STATE PAUSE WAS NOT EXTENDED TO JUNE 6

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS STATEMENT From the Governor’s Office. May 10,2020:

STATEMENT FROM SECRETARY TO THE GOVERNOR MELISSA DEROSA ON NY ON PAUSE EXECUTIVE ORDER

“NY ON PAUSE was not extended to June 6.

“Yesterday’s Executive Order extended the underlying legal authority for the Emergency Order, but did not change the text of any of the directives in NY ON PAUSE and so the expiration date of May 15 still stands until further notice. At that time, new guidance will be issued for regions based on the metrics outlined by Governor Cuomo earlier this week.“