COUMO DEFINES KEY STEPS TO REOPEN NY -INFECTION RATE KEY. NEW CASES IN PLATEAU. MORE CV PATIENTS BEING DISCHARGED THAN BEING HOSPITALIZED.

GOVERNOR CUOMO OUTLINES THE STRATEGIES FOR REOPENING NEW YORK METROPOLITAN AREA

NORMAL WILL NOT RETURN UNTIL WE HAVE A VACCINE TO STOP COVID. 18 MONTHS FOR A VACCINE. SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS!

DEATHS SUNDAY: 671. 10,056 IN 5 WEEKS.

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. By John F. Bailey. April 13, 2020:

Governor Andrew Cuomo reported the number of coronavirus cases is in a plateau A significant decline in new hospitalizations, previously averaging 2,000 per day dropped Sunday to 1,700 the first time there has been such a net decline.

GOVERNOR CUOMO EXPLAINS HOW WE KNOW THE CORONAVIRUS IS BEING CONTAINED (Albany Feed)

He announced that at 2 PM today he would reconvene a news conference to announce how he and Governors Lamont of Connecticut, and Governor Murphy of New Jersey and other governors have progressed on a coordinated plan to reopen.

He announced there were 671 deaths from coronavirus Sunday, bring the state total deaths to 10,056, which the Governor described as ‘tragic”. The first death in the state was reported March 1.

The Governor said the answer to “When will it be over,” is not simple and it will be a long time. He said “there will be no epithany, no ‘Hallelujah it’s over’ but resolution of smart, competent effective government.” He said we have contained the coronavirus through the efforts of the people to observe social distancing and to stay at home. He said the state has done that within about 4 months, but there will be no return to normal until there is a vaccine to cure the disease, which could take a year to 18 months. “That’s when it’s over,” the Governor said.

He said he will never forget the efforts of the doctors, nurses, police, fire, transportation workers who risked their lives to care for, transport, in the effort to slow and limit the spread and cure thousands of the symptoms.

Melissa DaRosa, Secretary to the Governor said the new NY State Department of Labor Call In System is working with a shorter questionnaire and a state to caller callback policy.