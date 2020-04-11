“CONTINUING TO FLATTEN CURVE:” GOVERNOR CUOMO.

GOVERNOR CUOMO IN ALBANY:FLATTENING THE CURVE. (Albany Feed)

“SAYS NY CITY SCHOOLS WILL NOT CLOSE FOR REST OF SCHOOL YEAR, SUGGESTS REPEALING SALT LAW TO JUMPSTART ANY REOPENING. HOSPITALS NOT TURNING AWAY PEOPLE. 8,627 Deaths Statewide. (6,201 in NYC. 505 in Westchester County,

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. By John F. Bailey. April 11, 2020:

Governor Cuomo Treported the 7th straight day of positive control of the coronavirus epidemic, “We are continuing to flatten the curve.”

He said when questioned on reports people were being turned away from hospitals, “That is not true. Hospitals now have empty beds.” He explained that people are being transferred to other hospitals if the hospital they go to for treatment is close to capacity, and the persons are urged or transferred to another hospital less crowded.

The Governor in response to a reporter’s question said that Mayor William DeBlasio’s announcement this morning that New York City Schools would be closed for the rest of the school was not correct.

The Governor said he wanted to coordinate any decisions with the schools with the metropolitan area counties, the upstate counties, and Connecticut and New Jersey. When asked a question about New York City parents being confused about schools being closed, the governor said “I just clarified that.”

He amplified that comment in the “Q. & A.” session, by saying “I don’t see how you open businesses when schools are closed, because many parents depend on the schools for day care, and would have to find other day care, or stay home and not work.”

(Currently, New York City Schools are teaching students by computer, in classes in their homes. The students go to via computer, with teachers teaching from their homes).

The Governor said decisions on the schools when they would open or close, would have to be “coordinated for the Metropolitan area (NYC, Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk), preferably upstate, and ideally regionally (Connecticut, New Jersey).” He said he would poll all county executives in the state on school policy changes.

The Governor said the number of deaths Statewide rose from yesterday to 8,627, with 783 deaths yesterday.

According to Covid-19 Tracker, 6,201 of those statewide deaths are residents of New York City. 505 deaths have occurred in Westchester County. In New York City, Brooklyn has 1,843 deaths; Queens, 1,655; The Bronx, 1,242; Manhattan, 1,172; Staten Island, 289. Nassau County, 965 deaths; Suffolk,469 Deaths. Nassau and Suffolk County are rising in coronavirus cases still as of today.

He closed saying the way forward to reopening the state would rely on a new study the state will conduct to determine how reopenings have gone in previous cities afflicted by the virus, so the state can make an informed decision on reopening based on the reopenings in cities Wuhan, Singapoore, Hong Kong, Italy.

The Governor said the road to reopening should not be based on politics. He complimented President Donald Trump for his responding to New York requests.

He suggested a help to a successful New York reopening would be a repeal of the SALT (State & Local Taxes) legislation that puts a $10,000 limit on the amount New York taxpayers could deduct interest, expenses, and state taxes from their 2019 federal income taxes.

In the “Q & A”, Governor Cuomo he does not want to go to Washington, D.C., as Vice President, President or cabinet position. He said he is happy in his present job, and feels that New York needs him perhaps “more than ever before.”