STATE ENACTS FEINER SUGGESTIONS FOR SAFER SUPERMARKETS IN CORONAVIRUS TIME. GREENBURGH SEEKS TO FORM MEDICAL ADVISORY COUNCIL

Doctors to be part of a medical advisory committee to review temperature taking proposal…report anonymous tips social distancing violations to police…in memory of a great human being lost during this crisis: Dr. Lawrence Glassberg who served the Hartsdale community for many years.

CALLING ON DOCTORS AND MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS TO PARTICIPATE IN A MEDICAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO REVIEW TEMPERATURE TAKING PROPOSAL:Earlier this week I announced plans to issue emergency orders imposing specific health and safety requirements on all grocery stores and pharmacies. I also announced my intent to issue a subsequent emergency order that would require these businesses to take temperature of employees and possibly customers.I am pleased that since the order was announced New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets announced excellent guidelines for supermarkets that will enhance the safety and health of customers and employees –making my original order not necessary AS TO SUPERMARKETS.Regarding the taking of temperature initiative – I would like to work with a small group of Doctors and medical professionals who can review proposals and provide input to ME about implementation. If you are interested please advise BY EMAILING ME AT PFEINER@GREENBURGHNY.COM.

DR. MAURA D. FRANK OF HARTSDALE , ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OF CLINICAL PEDIATRICS AT WEILL CORNELL TO CHAIR COMMITTEEI have asked Dr. Maura D. Frank, Associate Professor of Clinical Pediatrics at Weill Cornell to chair the committee. Dr. Frank is a resident of Hartsdale. She has served as Medical Director of the resident pediatric practice, responsible for training pediatric residents and medical students in general pediatric care and running the general pediatric clinic. She was also the director of Health for Life, a weight management program at NYP-Weill Cornell and administered a program for children with medical complexity. She retired from those duties in July, 2019.

PLEASE REPORT TIPS -VIOLATIONS OF SOCIAL DISTANCING OR COVID-19 ORDERS TO POLICE IF THEY OCCUR IN UNINCORPORATED GREENBURGH (a way to do so anonymously)

We plan to enforce (with summons) violations of social distancing or COVID-19 health and safety orders. They can be anonymous

We can accept anonymous tips via our “Tips411”

Residents can submit information 2 ways:

1) Text message from their phone. Text GPDTIP and their text message to 847411

IN MEMORY OF A GREAT HUMAN BEING DR. LAWRENCE GLASSBERG

Lawrence Glassberg served the residents of Hartsdale as a family physician for over 50 years, with a dedication and a humble selflessness that is seldom found amongst todayï¿½s medical community.ï¿½ While the news was quite unexpected to say the very least, upon reflection it is not surprising that he was lost caring for his patients while knowingly placing his personal safety at risk. Sympathies to his wife, Irene and children Linda, Pam and Michael. Our heart goes out to you during this difficult time.

