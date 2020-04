On the Plateau with Govern Andrew M. Cuomo

GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO ANNOUNCED THE FOURTH STRAIGHT DAY IN WHICH THE NUMBER OF NEW CASES HAD SLOWED AND SAID NOW IS NOT THE TIME TO STOP SOCIAL DISTANCING. HE SAID HE AND THE GOVERNORS OF CONNECTICUT AND NEW JERSEY WERE DISCUSSING HOW THE THREE STATES TOGETHER WOULD “REOPEN” FOR BUSINESS. HE SAID THEY HAD AGREED ALL THREE STATES WOULD OPEN TOGETHER. HE ALSO GIVES YOU THE LATEST FIGURES ON THE CORONAVIRUS ONSLAUGHT ON NEW YORK. (Albany Feed)