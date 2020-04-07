Governor Asks Companies to Partner with State to Ramp Up Rapid Testing to Prepare for Reopening Economy

State Department of Health has Developed a Test to Detect Antibodies to the COVID-19 Infection in an Individual’s Blood

Issues Letter to New York’s Congressional Delegation Outlining the State’s Need in the Next Federal COVID-19 Legislation

Relief for Approximately 300,000 New York Student Loan Borrowers Not Covered by Federal CARES Act

Agreement With Major Servicers Including, Navient, Nelnet, PHEAA, MOHELA, and Others Includes Deferred Collection of Payments, Waived Late Fees

Governor Signs Executive Order Allowing State to Redistribute Ventilators & Personal Protective Equipment to Hospitals with Highest Need

Confirms 8,174 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State – Bringing Statewide Total to 138,863; New Cases in 45 Counties

Earlier today, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced the state will invest in private companies to bring rapid COVID-19 testing to scale and accelerate testing capacity. Businesses interested in working with the state to manufacture these rapid tests on a large scale should contact Empire State Development at 212-803-3100 or COVID19supplies@esd.ny.gov.

The Governor also announced that the State Department of Health has developed a test to detect antibodies to the COVID-19 infection in an individual’s blood. This test is an important step towards determining whether New Yorkers are developing immunity and when they could potentially return to work or school.

Governor Cuomo also issued a letter to New York’s Congressional Delegation outlining the state’s needs in the next federal COVID-19 legislation. The previous COVID-19 stimulus bills failed to adequately address New York’s revenue losses and included restrictions affecting the state’s Medicaid reforms.

The Governor also announced an agreement with the largest student loan servicers in New York to obtain relief for student loan borrowers experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 who contact their private student loan servicer. Available relief includes 90 days of deferred monthly payments, waived late fees, no negative reporting to credit agencies, and enrolling eligible borrowers in available long-term assistance program.

The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, only provides relief to borrowers whose loans are owned by the federal government. This agreement with the student loan industry provides much-needed relief to these outstanding borrowers whose loans are privately owned.

The New York State Department of Financial Services will issue guidance that reflects and complements the State’s agreement with the private student loan industry and that also directs regulated student loan servicers to quickly and appropriately implement the relief provided by the federal CARES Act for borrowers whose loans are federally owned. New York student loan borrowers should visit DFS’ website for more information about available student loan relief.

The Governor today signed an Executive Order allowing the state to redistribute ventilators and personal protective equipment to hospitals with the highest need. The Executive Order also extends all NYS on Pause functions for an additional two weeks until April 29th and allows medical students that are slated to graduate to begin practicing immediately to help with the state’s surge health care force.

Finally, the Governor confirmed 8,174 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 138,863 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 138,863 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

(WPCNR-computed LOCAL COUNTIES:

WESTCHESTER County has 510 new cases for a total of 14,804, an overnight increase of 3.6% as opposed to 4% yesterday

NEW YORK CITY: 76,876 UP, 4,695 from yesterday (72,181) a daily rate of increase of 6.5% compared to 6.8% yesterday

NASSAU COUNTY is up 994 to 16,610, a daily rate of increase of 6.3% down from 8.4% yesterday

SUFFOLK COUNTY gained 1,030 new cases to 14,517 up from 13,487 a 7.6% increase from yesterday, which declined from yesterday rate of 8.7%

ROCKLAND COUNTY HAS 5,999 CASES, UP 287 FROM 5,703 from yesterday, a daily rate of increase down to 5% from Sunday’s 7%

ORANGE HAS 3,559 cases increased from 3,397 yesterday, a rate of increase of 6% down significantly from yesterday’s 9.5%

DUTCHESS GAINED 60 MORE CASES TO 1,249, UP 5% SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN YESTERDAY’S 10.3%

ULSTER GAINED 26 CASES TO 399, increasing 7%, a rate of daily increase significantly lower than SUNDAY’S 12%