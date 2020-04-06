Mayor’s Report to White Plains

WPCNR MAYOR’S CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Mayor’s Office. April 5, 2020:

New York state now has close to 122,000 cases; there are 642 new cases in Westchester for a current total of 13,723 out of almost 44,000 people tested in the county.

The municipality specific data we received from the county today indicates 341 positive cases in White Plains. As we have noted these local numbers do not accurately reflect the actually count in a municipality on the day they are received. We share them because they are the best data we have been given.



The April meeting of the White Plains Common Council will be held at 7:30 PM. Monday night. Due to the public health emergency and the order to limit gatherings due to the spread of COVID-19, the Common Council meeting will be closed to in-person attendance by the public and the Citizens to be Heard regularly scheduled for 7:00 pm is cancelled.



The meeting will be aired live on the White Plains Cable Access Channels (Channel 75 on Altice and Channel 47on FIOS) and streamed on the City’s website. The agenda for the meeting and details regarding how the meeting will be conducted are available on the City of White Plains website.

Finally, we continue to get inquiries from people who wish to volunteer their time. If you are interested please email your contact information to: volunteer@whiteplainsny.gov.

Remember we are standing together by staying apart.