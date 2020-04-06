In 2018: 1.1 Million Pages Viewed. 117,063 Unique Visitors Make 29,700 Visits a Month. 321 Visits a Day. 2,028,191 Hits NoBots, The White Plains Daily News Service Since 2000 A.D. John F. Bailey, Editor (914) 997-1607 wpcnr@aol.com Cell: 914-673-4054. News Politics Personalities Neighborhoods Schools Finance Real Estate Commentary Reviews Policy Correspondence Poetry Philosophy Photojournalism Arts. TV: White Plains Week 7:30 FRI, 7 MON & People to Be Heard 8PM THURS, 7 PM SAT on FIOS CH 45, ALTICE CH 76 "Fighting for Truth, Justice and the American Way. EXTRA! EXTRA! READ ALL ABOUT IT!
Home→Governor Extends Closures, Social Distancing TO APRIL 29. Sees continuation of Coronavirus abating. Does Not Want to Revive It. Declares “all NY hospitals have ventilators they need.” Washington State, California send ventilators. Governor will send NY resources to next states hardest hit when New York Can. Establishes Relief Fund for doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers, police fire to help them with child care, expenses. Blackstone contributes $10 Million to start the fund
Governor Extends Closures, Social Distancing TO APRIL 29. Sees continuation of Coronavirus abating. Does Not Want to Revive It. Declares “all NY hospitals have ventilators they need.” Washington State, California send ventilators. Governor will send NY resources to next states hardest hit when New York Can. Establishes Relief Fund for doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers, police fire to help them with child care, expenses. Blackstone contributes $10 Million to start the fund