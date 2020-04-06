Governor Extends Closures, Social Distancing TO APRIL 29. Sees continuation of Coronavirus abating. Does Not Want to Revive It. Declares “all NY hospitals have ventilators they need.” Washington State, California send ventilators. Governor will send NY resources to next states hardest hit when New York Can. Establishes Relief Fund for doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers, police fire to help them with child care, expenses. Blackstone contributes $10 Million to start the fund

LIFTS FINE FOR VIOLATIONS TO $1,000