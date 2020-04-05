THE WRAPUP FROM ALBANY–Cautious Optimism 122,031 cases in NY may be plateau-ing. Too Close to Call.

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Governor’s Press Office.and the coronavirus news conference Sunday morning 4 PM.:

Earlier today, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced the federal government is deploying approximately 1,000 personnel to New York State, including doctors, nurses, respiratory technicians and therapists, to help the state’s overwhelmed hospital systems. The first 325 personnel will be deployed to the New York City hospital system today.

From WPCNR: In the Governor’s daily Coronavirus Intelligence Report, Governor Cuomo expressed cautious optimism we may be seeing a leveling off of the rise in cases, which he said the experts could not tell him whether the number of cases in New York State had “APEXED” or that today’s reported rise had hit a plateau, the governor said it was too soon to tell.

Governor Cuomo expressed optimism that deaths today declined for the first time; hospitalization rates of infected coronavirus patients had dropped sharply to 574 new today (after averaging about 1,000) and incubations (patients going onto ventilators) had declined slightly

The governor said the state had enough hospital beds, approaching the previously projected 140,000 infections in the state, that the problem was not beds now, but ventilators. He again detailed his plan to deploy ventilators from other hospitals across the state. He has not signed the executive order requiring hospitals to do so, saying he was making changes to it to determine how long such an order would stay in effect.

He addressed the Rockland County outbreak of cases in his press conference below, saying he is well aware of the Muncie problem in that county and that Dr. Zucker, the State Commissioner of Health had spoken with the Rabbis of that community and made them aware of the need for distancing and travel restrictions.

The Governor said the Coronavirus “Command Center” is keeping track of how many ventilators are in every hospital “within 2 to 3 ventilators” and will dispatch ventilators to any hospital declining to zero ventilators. He said he personally would drive ventilator to a hospital himself if they needed it and no other transport could be found. He said he did not have a count on how many doctors, nurses, police and fire personnel had contracted the virus, but a count would be forthcoming.

He said the Covid crunch in New York City would be greatly aided when the Javits Center conversion to a auxiliary hospital was completed.

Finally, the Governor confirmed 8,327 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 122,031 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 122,031 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

Finally, the Governor confirmed 8,327 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 122,031 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 122,031 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

Editor’s Note: Based on these most recent numbers, the overnight day-to-day rate of new cases in Westchester County declined to 5% .

The New York City new cases increased to 67, 551 a day-to-day increase from Saturday of 6.7%, from Saturday’s 63,306, 4,245 new cases today.

Nassau County cases went up to 14,398 increasing 1,052 cases, a day-to-day increase rate of 7.8%

Suffolk County cases increased 1,035 persons to 12,405, a day-to-day increase rate of 9.1%.

Orange County had 3,102 cases, increasing 361, a daily increase rate of 13.1%

Putnam County has 314 cases, up 31, a daily increase rate of 9.3%

Rockland County went over 5,000 to 5,326 total cases up from 4,872 yesterday. Rockland is increasing in number of cases by a percentage of 9.3%.

Ulster went up 42 cases to 332, from 290 yesterday a rate of 10.8% a day.