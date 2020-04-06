WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Governor’s Office. April 6, 2020:

South Beach Psychiatric Center in Staten Island & Brooklyn Center Temporary Hospital at 170 Buffalo Avenue Will Open This Week Specifically for COVID-19 Patients

Governor Cuomo:

“One of the reasons the rate of infection is going down is because social distancing is working. We have to continue the social distancing. Schools and non-essential businesses will stay closed until April 29. I know that’s a negative for many, many reasons. I know what it does to the economy. But as I said from day one I’m not going to choose between public health and economic activity because in either event public health still demands that we stay on pause with businesses closed and schools closed.”

Cuomo: “I’m going to call the president this afternoon and ask him to shift the Comfort from non-COVID to COVID. … That is the only way we sustain this level of intensity in the hospital system. I understand what the original plan was with the Comfort, but I understand that there is no preordained strategy here. You have to feel it out day to day and you have to adjust with the facts. We do not need the Comfort for non-COVID cases. We need it for COVID.”

Earlier today, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced all NYS on Pause functions will be extended for an additional two weeks. The Governor also directed schools and nonessential businesses to stay closed for an additional two weeks through April 29th. The state will re-evaluate after this additional two-week period.

Governor Cuomo also announced the state is increasing the maximum fine for violations of the state’s social distancing protocol from $500 to $1,000 to help address the lack of adherence to social distancing protocols. The Governor reminded localities that they have the authority to enforce the protocols.

The Governor today is asking the federal government to allow the USNS Comfort hospital ship to be used for COVID-19 patients. President Trump has already granted the Governor’s request for the Javits temporary hospital facility to be used for only COVID-19 positive patients, and the addition of the USNS Comfort would help relieve pressure on the state’s hospital system with an addition of 1,000 beds for COVID-19 patients.

The Governor also announced that 802 ventilators have been distributed downstate through the state’s “surge and flex” system where all hospital systems are working together as one and sharing supplies, equipment and staff. Of the 802 ventilators, 38 were deployed to Rockland County, 36 were deployed to Westchester County, 505 were deployed to New York City and 223 were deployed to Long Island.

Governor Cuomo also announced the creation of the First Responders Fund to assist COVID-19 health care workers and first responders with expenses and costs, including child care. The State Department of Health is accepting donations for the fund, and Blackstone is making an anchor $10 million contribution to the fund. Donations can be made electronically at https://www.healthresearch.org/donation-form/ or by check sent to below address. Donors should specify the donation is for “COVID-19 NYS Emergency Response.” c/o Health Research, Inc., 150 Broadway, Suite 560, Menands, NY 12204

The Governor also announced that the state is partnering with Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, to offer free meditation and mindfulness content for all New Yorkers as a mental health resource for residents coping with the unprecedented public health crisis. New Yorkers can access a collection of science-backed, evidence-based guided meditations, along with at-home mindful workouts, sleep and kids content to help address rising stress and anxiety at www.headspace.com/ny.

Finally, the Governor confirmed 8,658 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 130,689 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 130,689 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

(FROM WPCNR: Westchester cases now number 14,294, increasing 4% Overnight, 642 cases more than yesterday (13,723) a drop of 1% in the day to-day rate of increase.

New York City cases increased 4,630 to 72,181, an increase of 6.85 overnight statistically the same day to day increase rate as yesterday.

NASSAU COUNTY increased 1,218 to 15,616 cases, an 8.4% overnight increase compared to 7.8% overnight Saturday.

SUFFOLK COUNTY increased 1,082 cases overnight to 13,487 , a 8.7% overnight increase, compared to 9.1% Saturday to Sunday.

ROCKLAND went up 377 to 5,703 from 5,326 Sunday, a 7% increase overnight compared to 9.3%–so that county is slowing down.

ORANGE increased cases to 3,387, up 295 cases, overnight increase rate: 9.5%

PUTNAM has 345 cases, with 31 more from Sunday, increasing at a 9.8%

ULSTER went up 40 cases to 372–increasing 12%

DUTCHESS has 1,189 cases, up 112, a 10.3% increase day to day.