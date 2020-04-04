1,140 VENTILATORS,3 MILLION MASKS,GOGGLES DONATED TO NEW YORK CORONAVIRUS MEDICAL EFFORT. PERHAPS 7 DAYS TO THE APEX–WILL ALLOCATE MEDICAL SUPPLIES, VENTILATORS, PERSONNEL TO HOSPITALS LATER TODAY.

Governor Cuomo Issues Executive Order Allowing Medical Students Slated to Graduate to Begin Practicing

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 1,000 ventilators have been donated to New York by the Joseph and Clara Tsai Foundation.

In his daily Coronavirus Intelligence Report, Governor Cuomo said his experts have told him the cases in New York State Now at 113,000, are getting close to the estimated top–the apex. The Governor said they expect the Apex in about 7 days.

The governor also showed a chart show current hospital capacities across the state. He noted the upstate hospitals are approximately 5% full, Nassau Suffolk about 17% full, with New York Hospitals about 85% full. The Governor said he would be meeting with coronavirus command center to allocate equipment, ventilators and personnel where the need is greatest.

Today’s media briefing was the most encouraging since last Monday and is well worth watching. You can see it here

GOVERNOR CUOMO ON THE CASE. The complete Intelligence Briefing today.

The Joseph and Clara Tsai Foundation and the Jack Ma Foundation have also donated one million surgical masks, one million KN95 masks and more than 100,000 pairs of goggles to the state. The Chinese government and Ambassador Huang Ping, Chinese Consul General, have facilitated these donations.

The ventilators arrived at JFK Airport today.

The National Basketball Association is also contributing one million surgical masks for New York’s essential workers in collaboration with the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and China’s New York Consul General Huang Ping.

Additionally, Oregon Governor Kate Brown has offered to provide New York with 140 ventilators from Oregon’s stockpile.

Governor Cuomo will also issue an Executive Order allowing medical students that are slated to graduate to begin practicing immediately to help with the state’s surge health care force. To date, 85,000 health professionals, including 22,000 out-of-state individuals, have signed up to volunteer as part of the state’s surge healthcare force during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“This pandemic has been stressing our nation on every level and we are doing everything in our power to prepare for the fight that will come at the apex,” Governor Cuomo said. “Ventilators remain our greatest challenge, and we have received a generous donation of 1,000 ventilators from the Joseph and Clara Tsai Foundation and the Chinese government, as well as 140 ventilators from Oregon – and these ventilators will save lives. This is a painful, disorienting experience, but we will get through it together and we will all be the better for it.”

The Governor confirmed 10,841 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 113,704 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 113,704 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows,.

Editor’s Note: Westchester cases rose 6% overnight to 13,081 from 12,351 yesterday, slowing it’s spread but still growing.

Nassau County continued its rapid spread of the virus rising 11% overnight to 13,346

Suffolk County cases rose 12% to 11,354 from 10,154 yesterday

Rockland County is at 4,872 cases continuing its 13.5% Rate of Infections. Dutchess County is approaching 1,000 cases

NEW YORK CITY IS AT 63,306 INFECTIONS UP 6,107, A GAIN OF 10.7% RISING AT SAME RATE AS THE STATE