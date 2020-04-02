BULLETIN: JAVITS CENTER WILL NOW TREAT CORONAVIRUS PATIENTS. PRESIDENT TRUMP AWARE OF GROWTH IN NYC CASES APPROVES IT.

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From Governor Andrew Cuomo. April 2, 2020. 8:30 P.M.:

Tens of thousands of selfless healthcare workers have answered our urgent call to join New York’s active healthcare force, including 21,000 people who live out of state. It’s inspiring, and I personally promise that when the time comes, New York will repay the favor. We will never forget how the people of our country came to the aid of New York when we needed it, and we deeply appreciate it. Are you a qualified healthcare professional? Enlist here.

The temporary hospital facility at the Javits Center will now treat COVID-19 patients, Governor Andrew announced this evening.

The growing number of Coronavirus cases are threatening the capacity of our hospital system. The original plan for the Javits Center was to use it for non-COVID patients in order to free up beds at other hospitals.

However, the number of COVID patients has increased to the point that it is prudent for Javits to support and care for COVID patients. I asked President Trump this morning to consider this request and stressed the urgent need and he agreed to it.