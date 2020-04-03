NEW YORK STATE CORONAVIRUS CONDITIONS FRIDAY 11 AM E.D.T.

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. By John F. Bailey. April 3, 2020 updated 2;30 PM EDT

New York State Positive Cases grew by 11.2% overnight according to the numbers announced by Governor Cuomo.

In the local metropolitan area Westchester County (population 1 million) cases rose 6.7% overnight to 12,351, up from 11,567 yesterday, but the rate of increase slowed slightly from 8.2% yesterday to 6.7% today.

New York City total of positives is 57,159, up 11.2% over Thursday’s 47,439. Yesterday NYC rose at 8.2%.

Elsewhere, numbers are driving up in Nassau County (with 1.3 Million people) growing by 10.8% Rate overnight at 10,587 cases, up from 9,554 Thursday. Suffolk County with 1.4 Million is growing by a 16% rate at 10,154 cases up from 8,746 Thursday.

Up north of Westchester, Rockland County is getting hit with new cases at a 15.4% rate of increase per day, up from 12.9% in one day Thursday ; Orange is seeing new cases at a 20% rate and Dutchess County, 21%.

RISE IN DOMESTIC ABUSE REPORTED

Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa responding a Q. & A. question in the media segment of this morning’s news conference on sharp rise in domestic abuse throughout state since start of the Stay Home regulations. Says state will find shelter for abused women.

For the hotline number of your local domestic violence program, call the New York State Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline at 1-800-942-6906, English & español/Multi-language Accessibility. Deaf or Hard of Hearing: 711 In NYC: 1-800-621-HOPE (4673) or dial 311 TDD: 1-800-810-7444.

PERSONS STRESSED OVER THE CORONAVIRUS SITUATION INVOLVING HOME, WORRY, UNEMPLOYMENT MAY TALK TO A MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSION ON 1-844-863-9314. YOU CALL LEAVE YOUR NUMBER AND A MENTAL PROFESSIONAL WILL CALL YOU BACK. IN WHITE PLAINS, NEED RESPITE FROM A DANGEROUS HOME SITUATION, CALL MY SISTER’S PLACE, 1-800-298-7233

GOVERNOR WRAPS UP WITH A STRATEGY TO STAGE MEDICAL RELIEF IN ORGANIZED OPERATION TO COMMUNITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY

The Governor said he would be getting in touch with the Secretary of the Navy to find out why the government does not want the USNS Comfort hospital ship to take in corona virus patients.

The head of the New York State Department of Health explained what masks protect your face properly, but agreed that any face covering such as a bandana could be of help, but supplies of masks were being distributed only to medical personnel.

SCHOOL BOARD BUDGET VOTES ACROSS STATE NOW IN LIMBO

Yesterday the White Plains City School Board announced the website, the state has postponed the statewide school district budget and board elections from May 20 to June or Beyond (the notice was not mentioned in any briefings):

REVISED APRIL 1, 2020, PER EXECUTIVE ORDER 202.11 DATED 3/27/2020:

“Any school board, library board, or village election scheduled to take place in April or May of 2020 is hereby postponed until at least June 1, 2020, and subject to further directive as to the timing, location or manner of voting for such elections.”