MAYOR ROACH’S NIGHTLY WHITE PLAINS CORONAVIRUS REPORT

The state now has over 92,000 cases; there are 884 new cases in Westchester for a current total of 11,567 out of 39,000 people tested in the county.

268 people with confirmed White Plains addresses have tested positive for the virus up from 248 yesterday ( Editor’s note: Increase 8%, below Westchester County rate).

As we have said, the local municipal numbers lag behind the broader county numbers due to the delay in the county receiving the necessary data from the state. Over time the lag has only gotten worse.

Despite this we have determined that we will continue to provide you with the numbers that we receive each day.

When and if the county provided municipal numbers have “caught up” to the overall numbers we will let you know, until then that you should not come to conclusions, positive or negative based on one day’s report.

The crime rate in White Plains has been very low for several years and it is even lower now.

We continue to patrol and enforce our laws and respond to resident complaints. Sanitation is picking up trash on a normal schedule; the streets and garages are being cleaned, building codes and city laws and ordinances continue to be enforced. The city remains at work.

One area of concern is domestic violence.

Although we haven’t seen a spike in these cases, current living conditions may make it difficult for people to seek help.

We want to make it clear that if you or someone you know, is in a dangerous situation you should contact the police, the investigative and victim support services remain in place and we are here to help. No one should live in fear in their home. Alternatively, My Sister’s Place operates a 24 hour hotline- that number is 1-800-298-7233.

Tomorrow at 7 we are paying tribute to all our essential workers with a focus, of course on our medical personnel. Come to your door window balcony or driveway and make some noise to show how much what they are doing matters to us.

Remember we are standing together by staying apart

Helpful links:

Westchester County Coronavirus information

NY State Coronavirus Information

White Plains Hospital Coronavirus Information

If you are experiencing symptoms associated with coronavirus, please call either the White Plains Hospital Hotline at (914) 681-2900 or the NYS Dept of Health Hotline at 1-888-364-3065. Professional staff will screen you over the phone by asking you a series of questions and assess your need for testing