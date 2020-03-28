METRO AREA COUNTIES NUMBER OF INFECTIONS GROW RATE RISING…White Plains cases of coronavirus: 127.

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. By John F. Bailey, March 28, 2020:

Westchester County coronavirus positive persons grew by 9-1/2% from Friday, from 7,187 to 7,975 according to New York State figures released today, analyzed by WPCNR.

In Mayor Tom Roach’s nightly update telephone call to residents Saturday night , the Mayor reported there were 127 persons in White Plains with the coronavirus. The Mayor also reminded citizens to complete the census which they should have received by now.

New York City boroughs cornonavirus infections grew 17% from 25,398 to 29,776, the same rate of infection (17%) as Friday’s stats.

Nassau County and Suffolk County on Long Island grew grimly in coronavirus infections from Friday by 19% and 22%. Nassau now has 5,537 coronavirus sufferers compared to 4,637. Suffolk has 4,138 infected compared to 3,385, growing by 22% from Friday.

Rockland County where infection has been aggravated by densely populated religious communities has a phenomenal increase of 30%, 1,457 Friday, up to 1,896 today.

Orange County is up 21%, from 911 Friday to 1,101.

Dutchess County continues to rise too. up from 225 to 262, a 16% rise.