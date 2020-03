NEW YORK HOSPITALIZATIONS “DOUBLE RATE” EXTENDS TO 6 DAYS RECOVEREES WAY UP! 59,513 CORNAVIRUS DIAGNOSED IN NY STATE. UP 7,195.

WPCNR CORNOVIRUS REPORT. From the Governor’s Office. UPDATED 4:35 pm edt:

The Governor confirmed 7,195 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 59,513 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 59,513 total individuals who tested positive for the virus , the geographic breakdown is as follows:

EDITOR’S NOTE: WESTCHESTER COUNTY CONTINUES TO HAVE CORoNAVIRUS POSITIVES GO UP,.THE COUNTY INCREASED CASES BY 8.1% TO 8,519 overnight. (The county Coronavirus positives was at 7,875 at Noon yesterday).

NEW YORK CITY INFECTIONS OF CORONAVIRUS INCREASED OVERNIGHT AT ITS LOWEST RATE IN A WEEK, 13.4% BY 4,002 FROM 29,766 TO 33,768.

THE GOVERNOR WARNED THE RATE FLUCTUATES DAY BY DAY, SAYING HE EXPECTED THE SPREAD FROM NEW YORK CITY TO UPSTATE WOULD HIT EITHER WESTCHESTER OR NASSAU COUNTIES FIRST

NASSAU AND SUFFOLK COUNTIES CONTINUE TO TEST SIGNIFICANTLY MORE CORONAPOSITIVE. NASSAU COUNTY SAW A 16% INCREASE SATURDAY TO SUNDAY TO 6,445 ( UP FROM 5,537).

SUFFOLK SAW 885 NEW CASES, A 21% INCREASE SATURDAY TO SUNDAY (FROM 4,138 sATURDAY TO 5,023).

ROCKLAND COUNTY CONTINUES TO HAVE INFECTIONS RISE. ROCKLAND STANDS AT 2,209 UP ABOUT 2% FROM YESTERDAY. CORONAVIRUS POSITIVE VICTIMS,

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 205 10 Allegany 6 4 Broome 29 6 Cattaraugus 4 3 Cayuga 2 0 Chautauqua 5 0 Chemung 15 3 Chenango 15 7 Clinton 13 1 Columbia 23 1 Cortland 6 1 Delaware 8 0 Dutchess 320 58 Erie 358 40 Essex 4 0 Franklin 6 2 Fulton 1 0 Genesee 9 2 Greene 7 0 Hamilton 2 0 Herkimer 10 1 Jefferson 7 1 Lewis 2 2 Livingston 10 5 Madison 24 5 Monroe 219 27 Montgomery 6 1 Nassau 6445 908 Niagara 38 5 NYC 33768 4002 Oneida 26 3 Onondaga 152 23 Ontario 18 2 Orange 1247 146 Orleans 3 0 Oswego 8 1 Otsego 10 3 Putnam 144 13 Rensselaer 39 1 Rockland 2209 313 Saratoga 102 6 Schenectady 76 4 Schoharie 5 0 Schuyler 1 0 St. Lawrence 12 4 Steuben 17 4 Suffolk 5023 885 Sullivan 88 16 Tioga 4 0 Tompkins 52 7 Ulster 146 18 Warren 18 5 Washington 7 1 Wayne 12 0 Westchester 8519 644 Wyoming 8 1

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. MARCH 29, 2020:

GOVERNOR ANDREW M. CUOMO SAID MAYOR DEBLASIO WILL ORGANIZE, MAKE DECISIONS ON NY CITY PUBLIC AND PRIVATE HOSPITALS TO WORK AS A TEAM TO RELIEVE OVERCROWDED HOSPITALS AND SHIFT PATIENTS TO OTHER VENUES.

THE GOVERNOR PREDICTED DEATHS LIKELY IN THE THOUSANDS, MOSTLY IN NURSING HOMES.

HE ANNOUNCED THERE ARE NO BANS NEW YORK RESIDENTS CROSSING INTO OTHER STATES.

HE SAID THE HOSPITAL SHIP PULLS INTO NY TOMORROW THREE WEEKS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE.

HE ALSO ANNOUNCED A FAST ON THE SPOT CORONAVIRUS TEST HAS BEEN DEVELOPED TO SPEED TESTING.