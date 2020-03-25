Governor’s Announcements

Utility rate increases that were scheduled to go into effect on April 1 have been postponed. At the Governor’s direction, the Public Service Commission orderouncwed that rate hikes be postponed for nearly 2 million customers. This will help ease the financial stress on families and businesses affected by this pandemic.

New York University is offering early graduation for senior medical students so they can help overworked doctors who are fighting in the COVID-19 pandemic. Senior medical students who volunteer will be able to work immediately as paid interns at NYU Langone Health’s Internal Medicine and Emergency Medicine departments.