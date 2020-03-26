Senator Gillebrand: Why I Voted for the Senate Coronavirus Relief Bill

Addressing her vote to pass the third coronavirus economic package, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand released the following statement:

“With this economic package, New Yorkers have more help on the way. This economic package will deliver a surge of protective equipment and resources to New York hospitals and first responders, and put real dollars in New Yorkers’ pockets. I voted for this package because it strengthens our health care system and puts workers and families first, with critical funding for hospitals, dramatically expanded unemployment insurance, small businesses grants and loans, and resources for the state and local governments on the frontlines of this crisis. Furthermore, it will give confidence to workers and families facing financial strain and will enable them to follow public health guidelines. Importantly, the bill provides oversight of corporate loans, ensuring that funds are distributed responsibly and fairly, and makes sure workers are protected. While this economic package is a good down payment in the fight against this outbreak, there is much more to be done. In the months ahead, I will continue working to deliver resources to help our country overcome this immense challenge.”