CITY INSTALLS TAKE OUT/DELIVERY PARKING PLACES. PARKING PERMITS EXTENDED. 76 IN WHITE PLAINS ARE POSITIVE.

WPCNR MAYOR TOM ROACH’S NIGHTLY CORONAVIRUS REPORT. March 24, 2020:

We are creating a number of dedicated “take out/delivery” parking spaces in areas of the city near restaurants. The spaces will have a 10 minute limit to ensure turnover and availability. And they will be free! The necessary meter bags are expected to be delivered tomorrow, and will be placed on the relevant meters as soon as we get them.

Parking permits expiring March 31st are being extended to April 10th as we finish work on a program, that will permit fees to be deferred for individuals with demonstrated financial hardship related to the pandemic, much as the governor has proposed with regard to mortgages.

Please do not flush sanitizing wipes down the toilet! Both the county and the city are dealing with blockages due to these items. They belong in the trash.

The numbers released by NY State today indicate Westchester County now has 4691 cases of which 800 are new. There are close to 31,000 positive cases in NY State; 76 are White Plains residents. The total number of people tested in Westchester County is 20,000.

The governor also indicated today that recent numbers suggest that the measures implemented in Westchester are having a positive impact on the slowing of the spread of the contagion. Keep it up!

Remember we are standing together by staying apart.