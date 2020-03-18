WESTMED UPDATED ADVISORY ON APPOINTMENTS, PRACTICES TO AVOID CORONAVIRUS TRANSMISSION

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From Westmed. March 18, 2020:

Editor’s Note: This is a letter from the CEO of Westrmed

Last week, I sent an update regarding coronavirus and Westmed’s ongoing efforts to provide uninterrupted access to care for patients during this challenging time.

Though only a few days have passed since my last update, we have seen a growing rate of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in our local community, and believe that to make a greater impact in flattening the curve of disease spread, we must take swift action.

Beginning today, Westmed will temporarily close several site locations throughout Westchester and Fairfield, including the postponement of elective procedures, and reduction in overall volume of in-person visits at the offices that will remain open at this time.

You can find a full list of office locations and departments that will remain open by visiting this link. This decision is in-keeping with the recommendations for disease mitigation strategies aspublished by the CDC, and supports our nation’s shared efforts to practice social distancing and meant to prevent the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

Once again, while office visits will be limited for the near future, we encourage you to use our Virtual Visit services offered by Westmed Urgent Care, Primary Care Providers, and Specialists. You can request a Virtual Visit with a Primary Care Provider or Specialist by simply calling your provider’s office and requesting a “Virtual Visit” when you speak with an associate. In addition, Westmed Virtual Urgent Care Visits are also available 7 days/week from 9am-6pm for patients seeking on-demand access to quality care. We have developed this instructional guide for you to use to join your visit from your mobile or desktop device, if you are scheduled for an upcoming Primary Care or Specialty Care Virtual Visit. We do understand that telehealth is not appropriate for all of our patients and will do our best to accommodate in-person visits on a limited basis.

We sincerely apologize that you may be inconvenienced by cancellations or rescheduling. As always, we encourage you to reach out to your provider via phone or through the My Westmed Patient Portal to discuss any concerns or questions you have about your care. We will continue to monitor the situation with the hope of resuming regularly scheduled office visits as soon as possible. Remember to stay connected by frequently visiting our website at www.westmedgroup.com and social media pages, and listening to our Public Health Announcements Hotline: (914) 831-4149 for the latest information and updates.

By making responsible choices together, we can be the difference.

Best wishes for continued good health,