Governor Cuomo on His Talk with President Trump: Army Corps of Engineers “Coming In Tomorrow.”

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Governor’s Press Office. March 18, 2020:

AUDIO & RUSH TRANSCRIPT: GOVERNOR CUOMO IS A GUEST ON MSNBC WITH RACHEL MADDOW AND BRIAN WILLIAMS

Governor Cuomo: “I had a very good conversation with the President where I said, look, forget Democrat and Republican. We’re Americans and we’re talking life and death. We’re going to have a tragedy in this state. We have the highest number of cases in the United States. We are going to have a real tragedy where people die because they couldn’t get the right health care. And I need the help of the federal government – I need that partnership.

I said I put out my hand in partnership. I want to work with you. I’ll be a good partner. I need your help. Let’s do what we were elected to do. Let’s fulfill our constitutional duty and the President said yes.”

Cuomo: “I believe he’s sincere. More than just belief, he has acted on it, Rachel. I spoke to the Secretary of Defense today. I got a call from the White House team late last night, early this morning. I have the Army Corps of Engineers coming in here tomorrow.”