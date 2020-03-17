Governor Cuomo Talks with President Trump, Asks for Federal Aid to Help NY Expand Hospital Construction to Meet Virus Care Demand. Requests FEMA and Army Corps of Engineers. President Says “What Do You Need?’ Governor says he believes Trump will Help. 1,374 Stricken with coronavirus in NY as of this morning. Complete NEWS CONFERENCE BELOW with what happens next.

The Complete Governor Cuomo Coronavirus briefing this morning from Albany. MUST SEE NEWS.